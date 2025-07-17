Supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar clash in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
