Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Batters West Bengal: Tragedy and Relief Efforts Unfold

Cyclone Dana struck West Bengal, leading to two fatalities and massive evacuations. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee monitored the situation closely, ensuring relief efforts and surveys of damaged farmlands were underway. Disputes arose over central aid and water management, with political figures clashing over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:26 IST
Cyclone Dana Batters West Bengal: Tragedy and Relief Efforts Unfold
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is reeling from the devastation of Cyclone Dana, which has claimed two lives and led to the evacuation of over 216,000 residents from low-lying areas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been steering the relief efforts, emphasizing the distribution of essential supplies to affected individuals.

The tragedy unfolded with fatalities in South 24 Parganas and Kolkata. The state government has enlisted the efforts of the National and State Disaster Response Forces to continue assistance for the next couple of days. Banerjee has also ordered a comprehensive survey to assess the damage to agricultural lands.

As relief operations progress, political tensions rise. Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation of worsening the flooding by releasing water indiscriminately and criticized the central government for unfair fund distribution. In response, opposition leaders have countered her claims, sparking a contentious debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024