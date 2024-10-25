Cyclone Dana Batters West Bengal: Tragedy and Relief Efforts Unfold

West Bengal is reeling from the devastation of Cyclone Dana, which has claimed two lives and led to the evacuation of over 216,000 residents from low-lying areas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been steering the relief efforts, emphasizing the distribution of essential supplies to affected individuals.

The tragedy unfolded with fatalities in South 24 Parganas and Kolkata. The state government has enlisted the efforts of the National and State Disaster Response Forces to continue assistance for the next couple of days. Banerjee has also ordered a comprehensive survey to assess the damage to agricultural lands.

As relief operations progress, political tensions rise. Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation of worsening the flooding by releasing water indiscriminately and criticized the central government for unfair fund distribution. In response, opposition leaders have countered her claims, sparking a contentious debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)