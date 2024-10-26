Left Menu

India, Germany Condemn Terrorism, Call For Peaceful Resolutions Amid Global Crises

India and Germany expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East during joint consultations. Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz condemned terrorism, emphasized nuclear non-proliferation, and called for comprehensive peace. They also advocated for stronger Indo-EU relations and Security Council reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:58 IST
In significant diplomatic consultations, India and Germany have articulated their grave concerns about ongoing international conflicts and their humanitarian implications. Both countries unambiguously condemned terrorism and emphasized the unacceptable nature of nuclear weapon threats.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz expressed solidarity in seeking a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, reaffirming the importance of adhering to international law. The escalating crisis in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, also drew their focus towards diplomatic resolutions and urgent humanitarian efforts.

Highlighting their roles as prominent democracies, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening the Indo-EU Strategic Partnership. They called for concerted efforts against terrorist networks globally and advocated for crucial reforms within the United Nations Security Council to adequately address current global challenges.

