Tragedy in Ecuador: Prosecutor's Murder Signals Surge in Crime

Marcelo Vasconez, a transnational organized crime prosecutor in Ecuador, was killed with his police escort in Manta. His death marks the ninth local prosecutor assassination since 2019, amidst rising criminal violence. The government vows justice while battling powerful crime groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 26-10-2024 05:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 05:52 IST
A tragic event unfolded in Ecuador as a criminal prosecutor, Marcelo Vasconez, was killed alongside his police escort. This incident is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have shaken the nation.

The attorney general's office confirmed Vasconez's death in a social media announcement, detailing that the search is ongoing in Manta, a coastal city located northwest of Guayaquil. The national police have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible.

Vasconez was an integral part of the attorney general's transnational organized crime unit. His assassination adds to the distressing count of at least nine local prosecutors killed since 2019, amidst a backdrop of growing organized crime. President Daniel Noboa continues to tackle these challenges with enhanced enforcement strategies and emergency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

