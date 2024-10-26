Left Menu

Iran's Air Defence Claims Success Against Israeli Attacks

Iran's air defence system reportedly countered Israeli attacks on military targets in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces. Despite the success, some locations sustained 'limited damage.' Iran's defence statement follows the latest in a series of tensions between Iran and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:53 IST
Iran's Air Defence Claims Success Against Israeli Attacks
Iran announced on Saturday that its air defence system effectively responded to recent Israeli attacks, although it acknowledged that some areas experienced 'limited damage.'

The Iranian air defence statement detailed that the assaults targeted military locations in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, with military exchanges frequently reported in the region.

