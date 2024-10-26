Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Military Targets in Iran

Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian military sites early Saturday without hitting oil or nuclear sites, amid rising tension between the two nations. The strikes follow an earlier Iranian missile attack and intense regional conflict. The U.S. and regional allies have urged restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:38 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Military Targets in Iran
Representative Image

Early hours on Saturday saw Israel executing airstrikes against Iranian military sites, as tensions between the two nations soar. The strikes targeted missile factories but avoided the country's nuclear and oil infrastructure following calls for restraint from international allies.

Despite assurances from Israel's military about the strategic strikes, fears of a broader conflict have arisen amidst ongoing regional tensions, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza. Iran reported limited damage and promised a proportional response to the assault.

Both the United States and several Middle Eastern countries have urged caution, while Iran's reaction remains a critical focus point. President Biden has stated the U.S.’s preparedness to defend Israel if the situation escalates further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024