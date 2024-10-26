Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Military Targets in Iran
Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian military sites early Saturday without hitting oil or nuclear sites, amid rising tension between the two nations. The strikes follow an earlier Iranian missile attack and intense regional conflict. The U.S. and regional allies have urged restraint.
Early hours on Saturday saw Israel executing airstrikes against Iranian military sites, as tensions between the two nations soar. The strikes targeted missile factories but avoided the country's nuclear and oil infrastructure following calls for restraint from international allies.
Despite assurances from Israel's military about the strategic strikes, fears of a broader conflict have arisen amidst ongoing regional tensions, particularly in Lebanon and Gaza. Iran reported limited damage and promised a proportional response to the assault.
Both the United States and several Middle Eastern countries have urged caution, while Iran's reaction remains a critical focus point. President Biden has stated the U.S.’s preparedness to defend Israel if the situation escalates further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
