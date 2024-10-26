Tragic Lynching in Thane: Seven Arrested
Seven individuals have been arrested following the brutal lynching of 20-year-old Mohammad Rahmat Saha Alam in Thane, Maharashtra. originally from West Bengal, was accused of mobile theft and beaten to death. Efforts continue to track others involved across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
In a tragic incident of mob violence, seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a young man in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to local police.
The victim, 20-year-old Mohammad Rahmat Saha Alam from West Bengal, was accused of stealing a mobile phone and fatally beaten by a group in Bhiwandi.
Authorities are expanding their search beyond state lines to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend other suspects involved in the crime.
