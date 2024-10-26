Tragic Lynching in Thane: Seven Arrested

In a tragic incident of mob violence, seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a young man in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to local police.

The victim, 20-year-old Mohammad Rahmat Saha Alam from West Bengal, was accused of stealing a mobile phone and fatally beaten by a group in Bhiwandi.

Authorities are expanding their search beyond state lines to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to apprehend other suspects involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)