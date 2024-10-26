Left Menu

Commonwealth Summit Sparks Reparations Debate

Commonwealth leaders concluded their summit in Samoa, agreeing to discuss Britain's potential reparations for its role in the slave trade. Key themes included slavery and climate change. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified discussions weren't about financial compensation. The summit also highlighted the issue of rising sea levels in small island nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:24 IST
Commonwealth Summit Sparks Reparations Debate

At the conclusion of the Commonwealth summit in Samoa, leaders have unanimously agreed that a dialogue is required regarding Britain's responsibility for its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. Themes such as slavery and climate change dominated talks involving representatives from the 56 countries, most of whom share historical ties to the British Empire.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that any discussions were not financially focused, despite calls from some quarters for reparations. The leaders released a joint statement advocating for meaningful and respectful conversations aimed at creating equitable futures, while avoiding specifics on reparations.

The summit also addressed the dire impact of climate change on small island states, resulting in the historic Commonwealth Oceans Declaration. This document promises sustained maritime boundaries even as rising sea levels threaten to submerge nations like Tuvalu, safeguarding economic interests tied to fishing zones. Furthermore, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's appointment as the new secretary-general marks a notable shift towards addressing reparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024