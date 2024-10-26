Left Menu

Empowering Panchayats: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps Across India

The Panchayati Raj Ministry is bolstering local governance by approving new and upgraded panchayat buildings and resource centers nationwide. In the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh and throughout the Northeast, over 2,000 facilities are planned. This effort aims at improved public service delivery and enhanced community engagement.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to address infrastructure gaps nationwide by greenlighting new panchayat buildings and resource centers. This initiative encompasses constructing 400 Gram Panchayat buildings in Arunachal Pradesh's border areas, as per ministry sources.

Earlier this month, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) unanimously approved multiple proposals from the revamped Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in a meeting led by Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry. The emphasis was on strengthening infrastructure and training for panchayats.

The effort spans wider with approvals for constructing Gram Panchayat Bhawans across states, notably Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast. In addition, the sanctioned upgrades for resource centers and computer facilities reflect a significant stride toward modernizing local governance infrastructure.

