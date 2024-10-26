Israeli Forces Withdraw from Gaza Hospital Amidst Rising Tensions

Israeli forces have withdrawn from a hospital complex in northern Gaza. This move follows a raid in which dozens of male medical staffers and patients were detained, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry. The now-vacated Kamal Adwan Hospital was one of three struggling medical facilities in the area.

On Friday, health officials indicated that at least 44 staff members were detained, although 14, including the hospital director, were later released. The Israeli military bases its operations on intelligence efforts concerning the presence of terrorists in the vicinity, but the hospital attack has been condemned as a humanitarian violation.

As violence escalates in the region, the conflict has resulted in massive casualties. Hamas officials claim actions against international laws. Tensions remain as the death toll rises, especially from October's attack leading to prolonged hostilities.

