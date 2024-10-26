Left Menu

Combating Terrorism: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to avenge innocent bloodshed by terrorists in the valley, as he addressed the BSF's passing out parade. He emphasized dismantling the terror ecosystem, strengthening the anti-terror grid, and urged public assurance of strict action against terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:53 IST
Combating Terrorism: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Border Security Force (BSF) at their passing out parade, asserting that the bloodshed by terrorists in the valley would be avenged. He accused Pakistan of perpetuating terror activities despite its internal challenges.

Sinha highlighted recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla, where terrorists targeted soldiers and civilians. He pledged that the security forces are resolved to exact retribution and emphasized the importance of India's first line of defense remaining vigilant.

The Lieutenant Governor outlined the government's commitment to uprooting terrorism by utilizing a whole-of-government approach. He praised the BSF's role in safeguarding borders, emphasizing coordination among security agencies to strengthen the anti-terror grid and combat narco-terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024