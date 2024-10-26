Combating Terrorism: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to avenge innocent bloodshed by terrorists in the valley, as he addressed the BSF's passing out parade. He emphasized dismantling the terror ecosystem, strengthening the anti-terror grid, and urged public assurance of strict action against terror activities.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Border Security Force (BSF) at their passing out parade, asserting that the bloodshed by terrorists in the valley would be avenged. He accused Pakistan of perpetuating terror activities despite its internal challenges.
Sinha highlighted recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla, where terrorists targeted soldiers and civilians. He pledged that the security forces are resolved to exact retribution and emphasized the importance of India's first line of defense remaining vigilant.
The Lieutenant Governor outlined the government's commitment to uprooting terrorism by utilizing a whole-of-government approach. He praised the BSF's role in safeguarding borders, emphasizing coordination among security agencies to strengthen the anti-terror grid and combat narco-terror networks.
