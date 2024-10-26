Congress Urges Statehood Restoration Amid J-K Terror Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress expressed deep concern on Saturday over recent terror attacks that claimed 12 lives, urging the central government to cooperate with the newly-elected National Conference to effectively combat terrorism in the region.

The Congress condemned the BJP for stalling the restoration of statehood, promising to launch a protest if there's further delay. The party paid tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, advocating that restoring statehood would honor his legacy.

Recounting sacrifices made 77 years ago, Congress also criticized the BJP for downgrading the region to a Union Territory, accusing it of disrespecting the Dogra legacy. They urged the government to adopt a unified strategy against militancy and address election losses by investigating alleged malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)