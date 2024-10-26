Left Menu

Luxottica Legacy: Son Under Scrutiny in Data Access Scandal

Italian authorities have placed Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, among others, under house arrest in an investigation into illegal access of state databases. The son of Luxottica's founder claims innocence, while a private intelligence firm is implicated in gathering data amidst inheritance disputes. Court documents reveal potentially wide-reaching consequences.

26-10-2024
Italian law enforcement has taken action against four individuals, including Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, son of Luxottica founder. They face allegations of illegal access to state databases in a high-profile investigation.

Del Vecchio's legal representation is keen to clear his name, citing initial evidence suggesting he may be a victim in the events that unfolded. The case implicates a former police officer's private intelligence firm, accused of gathering data during a family inheritance dispute.

According to court documents, confidential information was illegally accessed and used for blackmail or sale. This revelation echoes recent concerns over data breaches, including a major incident at Intesa Sanpaolo, a leading Italian bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

