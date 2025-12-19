Allegations of House Arrest: Sumaiya Rana's Stand Against Unregistered FIR

Sumaiya Rana, a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party and daughter of the late poet Munawwar Rana, has alleged that she is under house arrest. This assertion stems from her attempts to file an FIR against Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad, which reportedly remain unregistered by the police.

Rana told PTI that the Kaiserbagh police have not registered her FIR since she approached them on December 16. She claims to have been confined to her home since Wednesday. Rana further stated that a woman doctor, negatively impacted by related incidents, has left her job and relocated to Kolkata.

Police deny Rana's claims, noting no house arrest orders have been issued. However, Rana insists that CCTV footage shows police stationed outside her residence, amounting to illegal detention. She plans to seek intervention from the police commissioner, highlighting the continued distress of the affected doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)