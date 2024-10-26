Left Menu

Israel Eases Safety Measures Amid Regional Tensions

Israel's military eased some safety restrictions for northern residents, suggesting no immediate threat from Iran or proxies. This followed situational assessments and retaliation for an Iranian attack. Schools near Lebanon, where Hezbollah rockets have been frequent, may open if bomb shelters exist. Gatherings near Haifa are now permitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:40 IST
Israel's military has eased certain safety restrictions for residents in northern regions, signaling diminished fears of immediate large-scale attacks from Iran or its affiliates. The easing comes after a situational assessment, uninfluenced by Israel's strikes on Iranian military sites earlier Saturday, reportedly in retaliation for prior Iranian aggression.

Particularly notable is the allowance for schools in the areas bordering Lebanon, prone to Hezbollah's recurrent rocket fire, to reopen on the condition they have adequate bomb shelter facilities. In areas further south, closer to Haifa, public gatherings of up to 2,000 people are now sanctioned.

Despite recent military engagement, Israel refrained from striking Iran's most sensitive oil and nuclear zones, and Tehran has not issued immediate threats of retaliation. The military has adjusted domestic restrictions throughout the year, calibrated to perceived threat levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

