Kerala's Quest for Landslide Rehabilitation: Politics and Pleas
The rehabilitation of July 30 landslide survivors in Kerala's Wayanad has become a critical issue ahead of the Lok Sabha bypolls. The disaster left 231 dead, 47 missing, and prompted demands for land acquisition and increased aid. Political parties are using the issue to gain voter support.
- Country:
- India
In Wayanad, Kerala, the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll casts a spotlight on the ongoing struggle for landslide survivor rehabilitation following the catastrophic July 30 disaster. With 231 dead and 47 missing, the tragedy has become a focal point for political campaigns, as urgent calls for aid and land acquisition intensify.
The dispute over rehabilitation lands lingers, with estate owners challenging the acquisition meant for the disaster-hit families. Local factions accuse the Central government of neglecting the issue despite promises of assistance, while state leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, continue to advocate for financial aid to support recovery efforts.
As the election date approaches, community leaders and survivors are planning protests to draw attention to their plight. With rehabilitation viewed as a crucial election matter, candidates across party lines are urged to demonstrate genuine support and solutions for the affected families, emphasizing the need for immediate, impactful action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In Kolkata doctor’s rape, some tried to protect criminals; nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture ruining us: Mohan Bhagwat.
Congress Criticizes RSS Chief Over Minority Remarks
Political Family Dispute Over Minor Incident: Politics or Personal Vendetta?
Maharashtra Congress Suspends MLA Sulbha Khodke Ahead of Elections
BJP's Victory in Haryana: Congress Labeled 'Parasite Party'