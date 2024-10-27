Kerala's Quest for Landslide Rehabilitation: Politics and Pleas

In Wayanad, Kerala, the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll casts a spotlight on the ongoing struggle for landslide survivor rehabilitation following the catastrophic July 30 disaster. With 231 dead and 47 missing, the tragedy has become a focal point for political campaigns, as urgent calls for aid and land acquisition intensify.

The dispute over rehabilitation lands lingers, with estate owners challenging the acquisition meant for the disaster-hit families. Local factions accuse the Central government of neglecting the issue despite promises of assistance, while state leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, continue to advocate for financial aid to support recovery efforts.

As the election date approaches, community leaders and survivors are planning protests to draw attention to their plight. With rehabilitation viewed as a crucial election matter, candidates across party lines are urged to demonstrate genuine support and solutions for the affected families, emphasizing the need for immediate, impactful action.

(With inputs from agencies.)