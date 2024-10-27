Luxottica Heir Caught in Italian Database Scandal
Italian authorities have placed four individuals under house arrest amid an investigation into illegal access to state databases. This includes Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, the son of Luxottica's founder. The case, involving data sold or used for extortion, dates back to 2019.
In a major development, Italian police have apprehended four individuals as part of a sweeping investigation into unauthorized access to state databases. Among those implicated is Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, son of Luxottica's late billionaire founder.
Lawyer Maria Emanuela Mascalchi declared Del Vecchio's eagerness to clear his name, describing him as a victim rather than a perpetrator following preliminary accusations and a fruitless search.
Prosecutors claim the private intelligence operation, orchestrated by a former law enforcement officer, illegally accessed sensitive databases. These databases were allegedly exploited for selling information or blackmail. The case has unearthed alarming practices, highlighting the disturbing demand for confidential information in the market.
