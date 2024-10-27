Assam Cabinet Approves DA Hike and Reforms Tea Plantation PF Scheme
The Assam Cabinet has approved a 3% DA hike for state government employees, effective from July. This aligns with central government rates, with arrears paid over four installments starting January. The cabinet also removed the Rs 15,000 cap on tea plantation workers’ PF wage eligibility.
The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. This adjustment takes effect from July, bringing the total DA in line with central government employees at 53%.
The enhanced DA will be paid with arrears from July, to be disbursed over four installments alongside salaries from January to April next year, with the revised DA effective from December's payroll, stated the Chief Minister following a cabinet meeting.
In another significant decision, the cabinet eliminated the previous Rs 15,000 wage ceiling in the Assam Tea Plantation Provident Fund scheme, enabling more tea garden workers to access PF benefits as wages rise, Sarma confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
