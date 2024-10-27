Delhi Court to Decide on Engineer Rashid's Bail in Terror Funding Case

A Delhi court is set to announce its decision on the bail plea of Engineer Rashid, a Lok Sabha MP from J-K's Baramulla, involved in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had granted interim bail to Rashid in September to allow him to participate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The bail was later extended due to his father's health condition.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested Rashid in 2019, has verified medical documents and is not opposing his bail. Rashid's arrest came under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a 2017 case. The recent elections saw the National Conference-Congress alliance win a clear majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)