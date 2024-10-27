Honoring the Brave: 78th Shaurya Diwas Celebration
On the 78th Shaurya Diwas, military leaders and veterans paid homage to the infantrymen who sacrificed their lives while on duty. The event marked the historical significance of October 27, 1947, when the Indian Army's infantry landed in Srinagar to defend against invaders, safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir.
In a solemn ceremony marking the 78th Shaurya Diwas, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid tribute to the brave infantrymen who laid down their lives in service to the nation. The event, held at the National War Memorial, highlighted the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army's infantry.
October 27 holds special historical significance, commemorating the day in 1947 when Indian infantry forces first arrived in Srinagar, effectively defending Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani invaders. This decisive action by the infantry has been remembered as a pivotal moment in preserving the region's security and sovereignty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the day, saluting the infantry's indomitable spirit and valour. He praised the unwavering commitment of the ranks and veterans who have consistently stood resolute in defense of the nation. The director general of the Infantry further encouraged troops to uphold values of bravery and professional excellence in protecting the country's integrity.
