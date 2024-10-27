Tiwari's Grassroots Approach: Ward Committees for Effective Grievance Redressal
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has created ward committees in North East Delhi to tackle public complaints more effectively. Each ward will have a committee involving locals and BJP workers. This initiative aims to streamline issue resolution and provide feedback on civic challenges to enhance public services.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has taken measures to improve the handling of public grievances in his North East Delhi parliamentary constituency by establishing ward committees that include party workers and local residents.
Tiwari acknowledged that a significant number of complaints remain unresolved as a single 'Sansad Pratinidhi' cannot manage the influx of complaints alone. Speaking to PTI, he emphasized the need for a more organized approach.
To address this issue, he has announced that all 41 municipal wards in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will have their own committees, with each consisting of 15 local members and 10 BJP workers. These committees will gather feedback on local civic issues, which will be addressed at his office and ensure effective resolution.
