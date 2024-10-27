Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Delhi Police Nab Six Scammers

In a significant crackdown on cyber frauds, Delhi Police successfully apprehended six people from Rajasthan and the national capital. The operation was part of a special drive aimed at arresting cyber fraudsters, according to official reports on Sunday.

Police investigations revealed that 110 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal were linked to the individuals arrested. Furthermore, transactions amounting to nearly Rs 5 crore were discovered in their bank accounts, underscoring the scale of their fraudulent activities.

The suspects used three different schemes to deceive the public: online investment scams, fraudulent child-modeling websites, and false electricity bill updates. The operation, conducted over two days in Jaipur and Delhi, resulted in the apprehension and arrest of six individuals, identified as Bipul Kumar, Sharwan Pareek, Avadhesh Udaiwal, Mukesh Kumar, Devender Singh, and Bhipender Mahamana. Police also recovered mobile phones and SIM cards from the accused.

