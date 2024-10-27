Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Japan's J S Murasame Port Call in Kochi

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship, J S Murasame, recently visited Kochi to enhance maritime cooperation with India. The visit, from October 25 to 27, involved professional exchanges, strengthening Navy ties, and fostering interoperability between the two nations' forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:35 IST
  • India

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's J S Murasame ship has docked at Kochi, marking a significant step towards bolstering the maritime cooperation between Japan and India.

The vessel's visit, taking place from October 25 to 27, was highlighted by a warm reception by an Indian Naval band, underlining the strong camaraderie between the two naval forces.

Professional discussions and exchanges were a key component of the visit, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices, thereby fortifying the naval alliance between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

