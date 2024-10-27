Strengthening Ties: Japan's J S Murasame Port Call in Kochi

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's J S Murasame ship has docked at Kochi, marking a significant step towards bolstering the maritime cooperation between Japan and India.

The vessel's visit, taking place from October 25 to 27, was highlighted by a warm reception by an Indian Naval band, underlining the strong camaraderie between the two naval forces.

Professional discussions and exchanges were a key component of the visit, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices, thereby fortifying the naval alliance between the two countries.

