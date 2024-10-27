Left Menu

Evo Morales: Targeted Attack Amid Political Strife

Evo Morales, Bolivia's former leader, has reported an armed attack on his vehicle, escalating political tensions with President Luis Arce. Morales' claim of government involvement, amidst ongoing road blockades by his supporters, highlights instability as Bolivia faces economic and political challenges ahead of the 2025 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:38 IST
Bolivia's political landscape took a violent turn as former President Evo Morales reported that his car was attacked by gunfire, captured in a video he shared online.

Amidst escalating tensions with President Luis Arce, Morales' claims, though unverified, spotlight the increasing instability in the region, with blockades causing clashes.

As Bolivia struggles with economic woes and political infighting within the ruling party, Morales' allegations of government involvement in the attack raise the stakes ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

