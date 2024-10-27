Evo Morales: Targeted Attack Amid Political Strife

Bolivia's political landscape took a violent turn as former President Evo Morales reported that his car was attacked by gunfire, captured in a video he shared online.

Amidst escalating tensions with President Luis Arce, Morales' claims, though unverified, spotlight the increasing instability in the region, with blockades causing clashes.

As Bolivia struggles with economic woes and political infighting within the ruling party, Morales' allegations of government involvement in the attack raise the stakes ahead of upcoming elections.

