Ceasefire Negotiations Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict

In a relentless escalation of violence, Israeli military operations in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 45 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Most casualties were reported in the enclave's northern region, as efforts to broker a ceasefire intensify in Qatar.

High-profile negotiations involving the CIA and Israel's Mossad aim to secure a temporary ceasefire, facilitating the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners. The discussions, taking place in Doha, seek a brief halt in hostilities, potentially paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the United Nations has condemned the dire conditions facing Palestinians in northern Gaza. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock at the rampant destruction and civilian suffering, urging adherence to international humanitarian law amid mounting casualties and devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)