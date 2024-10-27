CPI(M-L) Liberation Threatens Bihar Bandh Over Electricity Meters & Criticizes 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra'
The CPI(M-L) Liberation warns of a Bihar bandh over smart prepaid electricity meters, claiming their installation leads to increased bills. The party also criticizes the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' as a contrary move to India's secular spirit and pushes support for the INDIA bloc candidates.
- Country:
- India
The opposition CPI(M-L) Liberation issued a strong warning on Sunday, threatening a 'Bihar bandh' if the Nitish Kumar-led government does not halt the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters. The party argued that these devices have inflated power bills, creating widespread dissatisfaction among the public.
During the 'Badlo Bihar Nayay Sammelan' event, they demanded a rollback of the meter initiative, citing significant public anger. They termed the scheme as anti-poor and pledged to initiate mass protests if their demands are not met.
Additionally, the party criticized the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, labeling it a 'hate campaign.' The CPI(M-L) Liberation urged the electorate to support INDIA bloc candidates in the upcoming by-elections as they expressed concern over government policies threatening the poor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Photo Fact Check: Old Image of Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi Misused
Omar Abdullah Returns as J&K Chief Minister with INDIA Bloc Support
Akhilesh Yadav's Maharashtra Mission: Strengthening the INDIA Bloc
INDIA Bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Kanimozhi, Mehbooba Mufti attend Omar's oath ceremony.
Tejashwi Yadav Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Tragic Hooch Deaths