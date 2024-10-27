India and Brazil Strengthen Legal Ties

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met with Justice Luiz Roberto Barroso, the President of the Supreme Court of Brazil, to discuss advancing bilateral cooperation in legal administration.

The discussions, also attended by Law Secretary Rajiv Mani and Secretary of Justice R K Goyal, focused on exploring the legal frameworks of India and Brazil and strengthening ties in the field.

The Brazilian delegation commended India's strides in addressing global warming and enacting legal reforms, reflecting shared objectives between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)