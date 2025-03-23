Left Menu

Global Warming and Space Junk: A Race Against Time

Swiss scientists aim to preserve the Alps' largest glacier amid accelerating ice loss due to climate change. Meanwhile, Japan's Astroscale partners with Indian companies Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to tackle space debris, eyeing operational bids in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:29 IST
Global Warming and Space Junk: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an urgent bid to combat the effects of climate change, Swiss scientists expressed hope on Friday that the largest glacier in the Alps could still be partially preserved if global warming is limited to below two degrees Celsius. Significant ice loss is, however, seen as unavoidable. A recent UN report underscores the alarming rate at which glaciers are disappearing globally, with the past three years witnessing unprecedented glacial mass loss.

On another front, space debris management is gaining momentum. Japan's pioneering firm Astroscale has entered into strategic partnerships with Bengaluru's Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace. Announced Friday, the collaborations aim at advancing technology and services for orbital junk removal. The partnerships are anticipated to facilitate Astroscale's inaugural operational ventures in the Asia-Pacific region, potentially within one to two years, according to Eddie Kato, president of Astroscale's Japan division.

These developments reflect an increasing global focus on sustainable practices, whether on Earth or in orbit, as experts and enterprises race against time to mitigate the risks posed by climate change and space debris accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025