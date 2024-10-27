Delhi Faces Water Shortage Amidst Yamuna Contamination

Authorities in Delhi have warned residents of water shortages persisting until November 1 due to heightened ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The Delhi Jal Board has highlighted that the Upper Ganga Canal, a key source for the city's water treatment plants, is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

This crucial canal, supplying water to Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar's Water Treatment Plants, has been ceasing operations since October 12, following annual maintenance. The closure has necessitated reliance on the Yamuna, where ammonia levels reaching above 1.5 ppm pose significant treatment challenges, leading to reduced water production by 30%.

Affected districts include east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council. Residents are urged to conserve water and store supplies ahead of time. The Jal Board is providing water tankers upon request through its helpline or central control room to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)