Left Menu

Delhi Faces Water Shortage Amidst Yamuna Contamination

The Delhi Jal Board announced a water shortage in parts of Delhi due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna river. The scheduled maintenance of the Upper Ganga Canal has halted Ganga water supply, forcing reliance on the Yamuna. Water production is curtailed by 30%, impacting east, northeast, and south Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:24 IST
Delhi Faces Water Shortage Amidst Yamuna Contamination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have warned residents of water shortages persisting until November 1 due to heightened ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The Delhi Jal Board has highlighted that the Upper Ganga Canal, a key source for the city's water treatment plants, is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

This crucial canal, supplying water to Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar's Water Treatment Plants, has been ceasing operations since October 12, following annual maintenance. The closure has necessitated reliance on the Yamuna, where ammonia levels reaching above 1.5 ppm pose significant treatment challenges, leading to reduced water production by 30%.

Affected districts include east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council. Residents are urged to conserve water and store supplies ahead of time. The Jal Board is providing water tankers upon request through its helpline or central control room to alleviate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024