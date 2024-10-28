Left Menu

Regional Tensions Surge as Israel and Iran Lock Horns

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian defenses and missile production facilities. The strikes led to increased hostilities in Lebanon with Iran-backed Hezbollah. Both nations are bracing for possible regional conflict, prompting international calls for de-escalation.

Updated: 28-10-2024 03:04 IST
In a significant escalation, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iran's defense and missile production sites, marking a critical point in the ongoing regional tensions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes as 'precise and powerful,' insisting that they achieved their goals.

Despite fears of wider conflict, there has been no immediate retaliation from Iran. However, fighting continued unabated in Lebanon, with Israeli airstrikes on Sidon resulting in multiple casualties, as reported by local medics.

The international community, including U.S. President Joe Biden, urged calm to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a larger Middle East war. Meanwhile, Israel's military actions against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon underline the fragility of the region's current stability.

