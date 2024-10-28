Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Voronezh: Ethanol Plant Hit by Drone Strike

A drone strike by Ukrainian forces targeted an ethanol plant in Russia's Voronezh region, leading to a fire and injuring one person. Emergency services responded promptly, with regional authorities reporting the destruction or interception of about 10 drones. Ukraine's actions are said to target Russian war infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:05 IST
Fire Erupts at Voronezh: Ethanol Plant Hit by Drone Strike

An ethanol plant in Russia's Voronezh region became the target of a drone strike carried out by Ukraine, according to Russian news sources on Telegram. The attack resulted in a fire at the industrial site and injured one individual, as confirmed by the regional governor.

Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, took to his Telegram channel to announce that emergency services were deployed to handle the aftermath of the blaze. Gusev mentioned that around 10 Ukrainian drones were either destroyed or intercepted in the effort, but debris led to a fire at the industrial facility.

Reports from Baza and other Russian news channels close to security services indicated two explosions were near the Ethanol Spirit plant in Krasnoye village. While Reuters has not independently verified these reports, Ukraine remains silent on the incident. Kyiv generally justifies drone attacks as measures against Russian infrastructure integral to ongoing conflict operations, retaliating for ongoing strikes on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

 Global
2
B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

 Global
3
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States

Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing St...

 Global
4
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024