Fire Erupts at Voronezh: Ethanol Plant Hit by Drone Strike

An ethanol plant in Russia's Voronezh region became the target of a drone strike carried out by Ukraine, according to Russian news sources on Telegram. The attack resulted in a fire at the industrial site and injured one individual, as confirmed by the regional governor.

Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, took to his Telegram channel to announce that emergency services were deployed to handle the aftermath of the blaze. Gusev mentioned that around 10 Ukrainian drones were either destroyed or intercepted in the effort, but debris led to a fire at the industrial facility.

Reports from Baza and other Russian news channels close to security services indicated two explosions were near the Ethanol Spirit plant in Krasnoye village. While Reuters has not independently verified these reports, Ukraine remains silent on the incident. Kyiv generally justifies drone attacks as measures against Russian infrastructure integral to ongoing conflict operations, retaliating for ongoing strikes on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)