President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced on Sunday an acceleration in the 'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' collaboration, with more strategic initiatives to pressure Russia planned for the upcoming week. This collaboration underscores the unity among the Northern European countries in combating Russian aggression.

Comprising Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, these Nordic nations have consistently backed Ukraine in its battle against Russian invasion. The inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO earlier this year marked a significant shift, with both Helsinki and Stockholm identifying Russia as a major threat to their security.

Moscow has criticized NATO's enlargement as a historical error prompting counter-actions. Despite this, the Nordic countries assured Zelenskiy of unwavering support and provided extensive aid totaling around 11 billion euros by 2023. President Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for creating challenges for Russia through diplomacy and strategic pressure.

