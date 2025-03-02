Left Menu

Finland Releases Oil Tanker Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finland is releasing an oil tanker linked to suspected sabotage of Baltic Sea power and internet lines last year. The vessel will be escorted to international waters while the criminal investigation continues. Three crew members face travel bans, and authorities aim to conclude the probe by April end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 15:41 IST
Finland Releases Oil Tanker Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing story concerning international maritime security, Finland has decided to release the Cook Islands-registered oil tanker, Eagle S, which is allegedly implicated in damaging Baltic Sea power cables and internet lines last year. Despite its release, the criminal investigation into the incident persists.

The Finnish Coast Guard had detained the vessel on December 26, 2022, amidst suspicions of sabotage. As the investigation proceeds, three crew members remain grounded in Finland due to imposed travel restrictions. Authorities continue to interview the crew and examine collected evidence, with hopes to wrap up their findings by April's end.

As the Baltic Sea faces heightened tensions following disruptions to power cables and telecom lines since 2022, NATO has increased its regional presence. Investigators suspect the damage occurred when Eagle S inadvertently dragged its anchor along the seabed. Adding complexity to the case, the oil tanker's lawyers argue that the incident occurred outside Finnish jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025