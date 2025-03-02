Finland Releases Oil Tanker Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation

In a developing story concerning international maritime security, Finland has decided to release the Cook Islands-registered oil tanker, Eagle S, which is allegedly implicated in damaging Baltic Sea power cables and internet lines last year. Despite its release, the criminal investigation into the incident persists.

The Finnish Coast Guard had detained the vessel on December 26, 2022, amidst suspicions of sabotage. As the investigation proceeds, three crew members remain grounded in Finland due to imposed travel restrictions. Authorities continue to interview the crew and examine collected evidence, with hopes to wrap up their findings by April's end.

As the Baltic Sea faces heightened tensions following disruptions to power cables and telecom lines since 2022, NATO has increased its regional presence. Investigators suspect the damage occurred when Eagle S inadvertently dragged its anchor along the seabed. Adding complexity to the case, the oil tanker's lawyers argue that the incident occurred outside Finnish jurisdiction.

