Panic Unleashed: Grenade Discovered at GP Women's College

A hand grenade found at the gates of GP Women's College, located close to Raj Bhavan in Imphal, sparked panic among the public on Monday morning, authorities reported.

Upon receiving news of the grenade, police immediately cordoned off the area to remove the threat, an officer stated.

The occurrence is particularly concerning as numerous educational institutions in the Imphal Valley have recently reported extortion threats, raising alarm over safety and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)