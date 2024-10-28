Panic Unleashed: Grenade Discovered at GP Women's College
A hand grenade was discovered at GP Women's College close to Raj Bhavan in Imphal, triggering panic. Police cordoned off the area to ensure safety and are investigating the incident amid rising extortion threats at educational institutions in the Imphal Valley.
A hand grenade found at the gates of GP Women's College, located close to Raj Bhavan in Imphal, sparked panic among the public on Monday morning, authorities reported.
Upon receiving news of the grenade, police immediately cordoned off the area to remove the threat, an officer stated.
The occurrence is particularly concerning as numerous educational institutions in the Imphal Valley have recently reported extortion threats, raising alarm over safety and security in the region.
