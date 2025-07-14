Autorickshaw Incident in Thane: Prompt Police Action Ensues

A viral video showing an autorickshaw driver's alleged misconduct with a female passenger in Thane, Maharashtra, has led to immediate police intervention.

Speaking on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat confirmed that the incident took place last Friday. The video captured the driver engaging in a heated argument with the passenger over a short-distance fare and even attempting assault.

In response, authorities traced the vehicle and identified its owner. The driver's son, operating the auto at the time, has been penalized according to the Motor Vehicles Act, with a challan issued as part of the sanctions.