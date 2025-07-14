Left Menu

Autorickshaw Incident in Thane: Prompt Police Action Ensues

A video showing an autorickshaw driver reportedly misbehaving with a woman passenger in Thane, Maharashtra, went viral on social media. The traffic police took swift action, penalizing the driver under the Motor Vehicles Act after identifying the vehicle involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:31 IST
  • India

A viral video showing an autorickshaw driver's alleged misconduct with a female passenger in Thane, Maharashtra, has led to immediate police intervention.

Speaking on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat confirmed that the incident took place last Friday. The video captured the driver engaging in a heated argument with the passenger over a short-distance fare and even attempting assault.

In response, authorities traced the vehicle and identified its owner. The driver's son, operating the auto at the time, has been penalized according to the Motor Vehicles Act, with a challan issued as part of the sanctions.

