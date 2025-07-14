Ruchika Singh's Historic Medal Haul at World Police and Fire Games

In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian sports, Ruchika Singh has emerged as the first female cyclist from India to secure five medals at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Alabama, USA. Competing across five challenging events—Road Race, Time Trial, Sprint, Hill Climb, and Circuit Race—Ruchika earned a bronze medal in each, heralding a new era for Indian cycling and women's participation in the sport.

The driving force behind Ruchika's success is the visionary efforts of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of the M3M Foundation. Through the 'Lakshya' Programme, an initiative committed to nurturing exceptional talent in sports, arts, and education, Dr. Kanodia has provided a platform for athletes like Ruchika to reach their full potential. Transitioning from boxing to cycling in 2018, and with a background rooted in discipline and public service as a constable in the UP Police, Ruchika's ascent showcases the transformative impact of well-directed support and timely opportunities.

Dr. Kanodia's aspirations for the Lakshya Programme extend far, seeking to be a launchpad for more pioneering individuals, particularly women, excelling on international platforms. "Investing in the stories of talents like Ruchika's", Dr. Kanodia affirms, "is at the heart of the M3M Foundation's mission, fostering narratives of resilience and hope." Ruchika's spectacular achievement serves as an inspiration for future athletes across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)