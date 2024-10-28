Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Voronezh Ethanol Plants

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian ethanol plants in Voronezh, causing fires and injuries. Despite reports of multiple drones, the Russian defense ministry claims only one was downed. Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure are part of Kyiv's response to ongoing attacks on its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:46 IST
Ukrainian drones targeted ethanol plants in Russia's southern Voronezh region, reportedly injuring two individuals and setting off fires, according to Russian channels on Telegram. Regional Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the incident, adding that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in the Anninsky district.

Governor Gusev stated that around 10 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed over the region, with debris damaging several buildings in both the Anninsky and Novokhopersky districts. The Russian defense ministry, however, reported only one drone was downed in Voronezh from an overnight total of 21.

Reports from Baza and other news channels close to Russia's security services noted explosions near an ethanol plant in Krasnoye and a fire in a distillery in Anna. Social media depicted a large blaze, corroborated by Reuters for its location. Ukraine has not commented, but typically aims at Russian infrastructure in response to ongoing aggressions.

