Madras High Court Calls for Fair Probe in Money Laundering Case

The Madras High Court has underscored the need for an unbiased investigation into money laundering cases, warning that their economic impact can create a vicious cycle affecting the public.

A division bench, comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam, overturned a lower court's acceptance of a closure report filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) against noted lottery baron S Martin.

The bench pointed out the flawed approach taken by state investigators and called for transparency and fairness in enforcement processes to maintain both legal integrity and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)