Left Menu

Madras High Court Calls for Fair Probe in Money Laundering Case

The Madras High Court set aside a previous court's decision regarding a money laundering investigation involving S Martin. Highlighting the necessity of impartial investigations, the court emphasized that biased handling of such cases undermines the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's objectives, risking public trust and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:22 IST
Madras High Court Calls for Fair Probe in Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has underscored the need for an unbiased investigation into money laundering cases, warning that their economic impact can create a vicious cycle affecting the public.

A division bench, comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam, overturned a lower court's acceptance of a closure report filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) against noted lottery baron S Martin.

The bench pointed out the flawed approach taken by state investigators and called for transparency and fairness in enforcement processes to maintain both legal integrity and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024