Israeli Forces Arrest 100 Suspected Hamas Militants in Gaza Hospital Raid

In a significant military operation, Israeli soldiers detained approximately 100 suspected Hamas militants during a sweeping raid at Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern region of Gaza, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The military operation uncovered a trove of weapons, funds linked to terrorist activities, and vital intelligence documents within the hospital compound. The military claims that among those apprehended were individuals attempting to flee amid an evacuation of civilians.

Contradicting the military's assertion, health officials in Gaza firmly denied any militant presence within the hospital premises, raising questions about the legitimacy of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)