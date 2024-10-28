Left Menu

Clash Over Exhaust Check Leads to Arrests in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A scuffle erupted in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, as a local policeman was assaulted during a routine vehicle exhaust check. The altercation involved a 24-year-old biker, Asif, and his father, Riyazuddin, leading to their arrest. This incident was widely circulated on social media.

A tense situation unfolded in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, when a local police officer was punched while conducting a routine vehicle exhaust check. The altercation, which quickly escalated, was captured and widely circulated on social media, bringing attention to the scuffle.

The incident took place on a Saturday evening when SHO Narpal Singh stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle for an exhaust check. The bike, reportedly causing loud noise, prompted the officer to intervene, leading to an argument with the rider, identified as 24-year-old Asif, and his father, Riyazuddin.

As the argument intensified, it turned physical, resulting in both Asif and his father allegedly assaulting the officer. The police have arrested the duo and filed an FIR against them. The injured officers were treated at the Holy Family hospital following the incident.

