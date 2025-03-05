Maharashtra-Goa Tensions: Actor Ayesha Takia's Family Involved in Supermarket Scuffle

Ayesha Takia, a former Bollywood actress, has spoken out after her husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, was embroiled in a heated altercation at a supermarket in Candolim, Goa. The incident has sparked discussions of hostility towards Maharashtra in Goa.

Azmi, the son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, reported being bullied along with his son. Despite calling for police assistance, Azmi now faces charges from the local authorities. Ayesha Takia took to Instagram, revealing her family's distress and their belief in the judiciary's fairness.

The altercation involved local individuals in Candolim and allegedly escalated when a group confronted Azmi's family. Goa police responded to reports of the scuffle, leading to charges against Azmi and others. The family intends to present video footage to aid in their defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)