Karnataka Cabinet Approves Internal Reservation Among Scheduled Castes

The Karnataka cabinet has taken a pivotal step by approving internal reservation within Scheduled Castes (SC), addressing longstanding demands from various sub-castes regarding unequal distribution of benefits. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced that a commission, led by a retired High Court judge, will be set up to collect and examine empirical data.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that permits states to make sub-classifications within SCs to grant reservations to more socially and educationally disadvantaged groups. The move is set to halt all recruitment processes until the commission submits its findings in three months.

Previously, the Supreme Court had set aside an earlier ruling, granting states the authority to implement internal classifications within SCs. This prompted the Karnataka government to revisit the issue, especially after the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report's suggestions were initially dismissed. The cabinet's current decision underscores a bipartisan commitment to equitable distribution of reservations.

