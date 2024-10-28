Explosive Mystery: Unveiling Potential Threats Near Yemen's Waters
Two explosions were reported near a merchant vessel 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations also received similar information about an incident south of Yemen's Mokha port. The ship and its crew are safe, with no clear link between the events.
Two explosions occurred near a merchant vessel traveling 14 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Dhubab, a British maritime security firm reported on Monday. The incident has stirred concerns over maritime safety in the region.
The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations has confirmed receiving information about twin explosions, which occurred 25 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha port. Despite the alarming events, the ship and its crew were reported safe and have proceeded to their next destination.
Both Al Dhubab and Mokha are located along Yemen's essential western coast, near the pivotal Bab al-Mandeb strait, underlining the strategic importance of ensuring security in this vital Red Sea corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
