Uproar in Uttar Pradesh: Custodial Death Spurs Political Backlash

In a meeting held on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of Mohit Pandey, a trader who allegedly died due to police assault, that strict action would be taken against those responsible. The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and promised support for the family's education expenses.

The death has sparked significant political turmoil, with opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, condemning the BJP-led state government. They allege a rise in police custodial deaths, citing figures that highlight a troubling trend. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticized the police system's apparent decay under BJP governance.

Authorities have responded by filing an FIR against involved police personnel and suspending the station in-charge. Meanwhile, a CCTV video clip has surfaced, which the family claims only partially shows the incident. As the situation unfolds, more political figures continue to visit Pandey's family, amplifying demands for justice and reform.

