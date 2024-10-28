Dr. Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Biomanufacturing Institute BRIC-NABI to Revolutionize Agri-Food Sector

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, inaugurated the new complex of India’s first Biomanufacturing Institute, the BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute (BRIC-NABI), which aims to transform India’s agri-food sector using advanced biotechnology. Dr Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering innovation in agriculture, promoting environmental sustainability, and creating jobs, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Speaking to an assembly of scientists, industry leaders, and stakeholders, Dr Singh highlighted the government's recent initiatives, including the BioE3 policy—an integrated approach to advancing biotechnology across the economy, employment, and environment. This policy, he said, is crucial to redefining India’s role in agriculture and the global scientific sector. “Biotechnology and synthetic production will not only transform agriculture but redefine India’s role in global scientific advancements,” Dr Singh affirmed.

India’s New Biotechnology Policy

Dr Singh underscored that India stands among the few countries to adopt an exclusive biotechnology policy, aiming to propel a shift from traditional manufacturing to synthetic production through sustainable, cost-effective technologies. This shift, he noted, is part of a larger government strategy that has elevated India from a “fragile five” to a “first five” global economy. The policy supports sustainable innovation and modern technology to meet the needs of an expanding population and address pressing global agricultural challenges.

BRIC-NABI: Merging Expertise for Impact

The BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute was formed by merging the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) and the Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB) to facilitate agricultural research and development (R&D). This institution focuses on uniting biotechnology and bioprocessing expertise to expedite the commercialization of agri-tech innovations.

Dr. Singh emphasized that the new institution will foster advancements in creating high-yield, disease-resistant crops, and developing biofertilizers and biopesticides, which align with the government’s aim to double farmers' incomes. These advancements are expected to create new revenue streams for farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

BioNest Incubation Center: Bridging Research and Industry

The inauguration also highlighted the BioNest Incubation Center at BRIC-NABI, designed as a collaborative space for industry partnerships, public-private initiatives, and startup support in agriculture, food, and bioprocessing. The center aims to bridge research and industry, providing platforms for youth, women, and farmers to develop and commercialize agri-food innovations.

Dr. Singh encouraged active private sector participation in the incubation center, stating that industry investment would support market growth and create jobs for India’s young workforce. Through BioNest, India aims to support inclusive economic growth aligned with the “Make in India” vision.

Upcoming Biomanufacturing Workshop

In line with BRIC-NABI’s mission, Dr. Singh announced the Biomanufacturing Workshop 1.0 scheduled for December 2024. This pioneering event will explore biomanufacturing applications in agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and energy, offering insights into advanced techniques that leverage biological systems for sustainable production. Targeted at researchers and industry professionals, the workshop aligns with the BioE3 policy and India’s goal of eco-friendly, innovation-driven industrial growth.

Addressing Brain Drain

During his address, Dr Singh also urged young scientists to pursue research and entrepreneurship within India, emphasizing the growing scientific ecosystem and competitive resources in the country. The Minister stressed that developing indigenous expertise would strengthen India’s influence in global science and innovation.

A Milestone for India's Agri-Food SectorThe BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute represents a transformative step in India's journey towards a science-powered economy. Through initiatives like BioE3 and BioNest, India is establishing itself as a global leader in sustainable agricultural innovation. Dr Singh's message was clear: advancing the agri-food sector will be essential in building a resilient, self-reliant India, ready to contribute to sustainable global growth.