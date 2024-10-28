Odisha Battles Cyclone Dana: Recovery and Resilience Efforts Underway
Following Cyclone Dana's impact, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the flood situation in north Odisha has improved. After assessing the damage, the government plans to provide aid. Emphasis will be placed on mangrove plantations to mitigate future cyclones' impacts. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with electricity restoration prioritized.
The flood situation in northern Odisha, following the destructive Cyclone Dana, is showing signs of improvement, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.
Majhi conducted an aerial survey for the second consecutive day, assessing destruction in districts like Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj. He reported that conditions have ameliorated, and aid distribution is planned after a detailed damage assessment.
During a review meeting, Majhi underlined future cyclone countermeasures, emphasizing the importance of mangrove forests as windbreakers. Restoration efforts continue with a focus on restoring electricity in flooded areas, while officials prepare a detailed damage report for the central government.
