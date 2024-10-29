Pentagon and NATO Tackle Russia-North Korea Military Alliance

The Pentagon announced on Monday that it will not impose new restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weaponry despite North Korea's reported deployment of military units to Russia's Kursk region, escalating concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed apprehension over the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, describing it as a threat to security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions. The deployment of 10,000 North Korean troops to eastern Russia has been estimated, heightening Western anxiety over potential combat involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not denied the reported deployment, while NATO and the U.S. urge caution and a strong response to counteract the North Korean presence. Ukrainian officials continue to advocate for greater support from allies in light of the increasing threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)