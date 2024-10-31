French Court Reverses Ban on Israeli Firms at Euronaval Show

A French court has taken a decisive step by overturning a government-imposed ban on Israeli firms, allowing them to participate in the upcoming Euronaval arms show near Paris. The decision, which followed mounting diplomatic tension between the Macron administration and Israel, was confirmed by event organizers on Thursday.

The initial ban stemmed from the French government's discomfort with Israeli policy in conflict zones such as Gaza and Lebanon—an action Israeli officials labeled as a disgrace. In contrast, the Paris court's ruling has been welcomed by the exhibitors, with Israeli firms now cleared to showcase their offerings.

Organizers and the French Foreign Ministry have stated their intent to comply with the court's ruling. Previously, Israeli firms had been informed that they would not be allowed exhibition stands at the event slated for November 4-7. This ruling marks the second such instance of tension this year regarding Israel's participation in French defense events.

(With inputs from agencies.)