Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed allegations of Russia negotiating with North Korea to send civilians to work in its weapons factories. The announcement raised alarms over the potential shift in manpower and resources amid ongoing tensions.

Zelenskiy conveyed that intelligence reports showed Moscow's intentions had been communicated to Kyiv's Western allies, a move seen as a test of the West's resolve and reaction.

The involvement of North Korean troops in the war adds a layer of complexity, with Zelenskiy warning that more extensive involvement could occur if the West's response is perceived as weak.

(With inputs from agencies.)