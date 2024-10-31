Left Menu

North Korean Troops in Russia: U.S. Claims

The United States has asserted that 8,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk region. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, addressed the Security Council, questioning Russia about the presence of DPRK forces. The Russian representative did not provide a response.

