North Korean Troops in Russia: U.S. Claims
The United States has asserted that 8,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk region. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, addressed the Security Council, questioning Russia about the presence of DPRK forces. The Russian representative did not provide a response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:43 IST
The United States has made a significant claim regarding the presence of foreign troops in Russia.
The deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, said during a Security Council session that there are currently 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.
The Russian representative chose not to respond to these allegations at the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
